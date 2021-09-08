Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Reid Park Zoo: Reid Park Zoo is the recipient of a $5,000 Bayer Fund Grant designed to offer free STEM-based educational programming for Arizona’s K-12 schools this school year. Reid Park Zoo will use this funding to support its Zoo Adventure Programs — 45-minute educational experiences that are available as an additional extension to a field trip to the zoo or through a virtual, interactive format if schools are not able to travel to the zoo. The program curriculum is designed to align with state and federal science standards and provides students an opportunity to meet animal ambassadors while learning about the natural world.

United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona: United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona recently selected and honored its 17th Annual Circle of Excellence Awards winners. This annual event honors campaign teams, companies and individuals behind them who give of their time, talent and treasure to build a thriving community. This year’s Circle of Excellence Award winners included: Best of the Best Employee Campaign Leader (ECL) of the Year: Eric Bohorquez, AGM Container Controls; ECL Rookie of the Year: Savannah Elwood, Ooroo Auto; Live United Award: Pima Community College; Building a Better Community Award: Citi; Cornerstone Award: Caterpillar, Inc.; Champions of Caring Award: Freeport-McMoRan, Inc.; All American Award: Michelle Trindade, regional vice president, Geico; Best Small Company: Rick Engineering Company; Best Medium Company: Team Fishel; Best Large Company: Geico; Time, Talent and Treasure Award: Dianne Maki-Sethi of Women United. The Michael J. Harris Spirit of Tucson Award went to AGM Container Controls and is given to the company that demonstrates excellence in corporate involvement and community leadership.