Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona
Tucson business logo

Startup Tucson: The U.S. Small Business Administration partnered with the National Science and Technology Council’s Lab-to-Market subcommittee to award $330,000 in prizes to the winners of the new Lab-to-Market (L2M) Inclusive Innovation Ecosystem Prize Competition. Startup Tucson was one of only four national recipients to receive the award in the “Super Connector” category, for current efforts to successfully attract and/or support networks of underrepresented communities in the R&D innovation ecosystem. The award comes with a $10,000 prize. Startup Tucson has been recognized for its work in creating a more accessible and inclusive ecosystem through the Tucson Startup Ecosystem Guide, a free online resource for entrepreneurs, developed in partnership with the Southern Arizona Leadership Council. The award also recognized Startup Tucson’s leadership role in organizing the Tucson Innovation Partnership, “an open membership group dedicated to breaking down silos in the region’s economic development landscape with impactful local collaboration.”

Judge Kathleen Quigley: The Juvenile Law Section of the State Bar of Arizona named Pima County Superior Court Judge Kathleen Quigley as the 2020 recipient of the Terry L. Chandler Award for Excellence in the Field of Juvenile Law. The award recognizes people who have made significant contributions to the field of juvenile law. In addition to Quigley’s experience and professionalism in handling difficult juvenile cases, her career has included educational programs and community outreach efforts in Pima County and beyond.

Commercial Real Estate Group of Tucson: Freelance writer and editor Elena Acoba earned a Silver Quill Award of Merit from the Southern Region of the International Association of Business Communicators. The writing award was for a series of articles about COVID-19’s effects on Tucson business owners and their commercial real estate that ran on the website of Commercial Real Estate Group of Tucson, of which Michael Coretz is the principal broker.

+1 

Kathleen Quigley

 Krisanne LoGalbo

