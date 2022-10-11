Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Make Way for Books: Make Way for Books has been named the 2022 Library of Congress American Prize winner. The Library of Congress Literacy Awards recognizes organizations that provide exemplary, innovative and replicable strategies to combat illiteracy. Make Way for Books provides innovative and proven early literacy programs to ensure young children (ages birth to 5) develop the foundational literacy, language and social-emotional skills they need to become thriving readers and learners. Established in 1998, Make Way for Books breaks down barriers to reach families who do not have access to high-quality early education or books through a culturally-responsive and bilingual approach.

Snell & Wilmer: Snell & Wilmer’s Tucson managing partner, Joe Kroeger, was selected as a lawyer of the year by The Best Lawyers in America in the area of litigation-labor and employment. Attorneys Jill Casson Owen, Todd Rinner, John Robertson, Lowell Thomas, Roxanne Veliz and Jeff Willis were also selected for inclusion in their respective practice areas. Attorneys Courtney Henson, Gabrielle Morlock, Lindsay Pearson and Jill Perrella were selected for inclusion in the Ones to Watch edition.

John Klippstein: John Klippstein, of Klipper Automotive, was presented with the annual Marana-Foothills Optimist Club "Bringing Out the Best in Kids" Recognition, for his support of various programs that impact local youth. Klippstein supported the Marana-Foothills Optimist Club and Santa's Helpers for Christmas 2021 by collecting toys and gifts for kids. He also supported the Arizona Optimist District Junior Golf Qualifier. Klippstein is a member of the Oro Valley Optimist Club.