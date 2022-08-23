Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Casino Del Sol: Casino Del Sol has been nominated for the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards in both the Best Casino Hotel and Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas categories. The nominees are selected by a panel of editors and industry experts, then the public votes for their top picks through Monday, Aug. 29. Readers can vote for the candidate of their choice once a day at 10best.com/awards/travel/. Winners will be announced Sept. 9. The USA Today Best Casino Hotels list is made up of the leading properties that offer both top-notch gaming along with excellent amenities, and the Best Casinos Outside of Las Vegas list highlights remarkable gaming properties from coast to coast.
Dean Christoffel: Honorable (Ret.) Dean Christoffel, Step Up to Justice Board member and volunteer attorney, will receive the Pima County Bar Foundation’s annual Juan Perez-Medrano “Excellence in Public Service” Award. The award recognizes an outstanding legal professional who has made extraordinary and exemplary contributions to the Pima County legal community and the community at large by demonstrating public service, leadership and initiative.
Life Care Center of Tucson: Life Care Center of Tucson recently received the 2022 Silver National Quality Award from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living. The National Quality Award Program assists providers of long-term and post-acute care services in achieving their performance excellence goals. The program has three levels: bronze, silver and gold. Facilities begin at the bronze level and must earn an award at each level before applying for the next. They must fill out a detailed application for each tier. Life Care Center of Tucson earned the Bronze level in 2020. The center’s application for the silver award touched on overall customer satisfaction, reducing re-hospitalization rates, increasing the number of successful returns home and staff retention and satisfaction.
