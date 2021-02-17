Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Carondelet Hospitals: Carondelet St. Joseph’s and St. Mary’s hospitals received “A” ratings in The Leapfrog Group’s Fall 2020 Safety Grades, demonstrating the hospitals’ commitment to delivering safe, high-quality patient care. The Leapfrog Group Hospital Safety Grade is a rating system designed to give consumers information they can use to make health-care decisions. The Leapfrog Group assigns grades to more than 2,600 U.S. hospitals based on their ability to prevent errors, injuries, accidents and infections.
SARSEF: SARSEF, an organization committed to inspiring students to think critically and solve problems through science and engineering, was awarded a $10,000 grant from the ON Semiconductor Foundation. The grant will be used to teach students the critical thinking and problem-solving skills they need to make a difference using science and engineering through hands-on workshops as well as parent and teacher training.
Pima County Small Business Commission: The Pima County Small Business Commission has announced the winners of the 2020 Small Business of the Year Awards. Nominees were judged on criteria such as company culture, positive impact on Pima County and community involvement. The 2020 winners, based on a vote of the Small Business Commission, are: Coffee Times; Homewatch CareGivers of Southern Arizona; and Treasures 4 Teachers of Tucson.
Splendido at Rancho Vistoso: Splendido at Rancho Vistoso’s $50 million renovation and expansion has earned national recognition from the industry publication Healthcare Real Estate Insights. The project was honored with the 2020 HREI Insights Award in the “Post-Acute & Senior Living Facilities Best New Ground-Up Development” category. Splendido at Rancho Vistoso and the $50 million renovation and expansion is a partnership between Plaza Companies and Mather.
University of Arizona Health Sciences: The Arizona Geriatrics Society presented the Gerontologist of the Year award to University of Arizona Health Sciences researcher Amanda Sokan for her contributions to gerontology and related public-health education in Arizona. The nonprofit Arizona Geriatrics Society is dedicated to supporting health and human service professionals who advance the care of older adults throughout the state.
