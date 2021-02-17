Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Carondelet Hospitals: Carondelet St. Joseph’s and St. Mary’s hospitals received “A” ratings in The Leapfrog Group’s Fall 2020 Safety Grades, demonstrating the hospitals’ commitment to delivering safe, high-quality patient care. The Leapfrog Group Hospital Safety Grade is a rating system designed to give consumers information they can use to make health-care decisions. The Leapfrog Group assigns grades to more than 2,600 U.S. hospitals based on their ability to prevent errors, injuries, accidents and infections.

SARSEF: SARSEF, an organization committed to inspiring students to think critically and solve problems through science and engineering, was awarded a $10,000 grant from the ON Semiconductor Foundation. The grant will be used to teach students the critical thinking and problem-solving skills they need to make a difference using science and engineering through hands-on workshops as well as parent and teacher training.