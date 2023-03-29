PepsiCo: PepsiCo Beverages held a special ceremony to unveil a custom delivery truck wrapped with an image of Mariah Stremlau, a Tucson resident and honoree of the ‘She is PepsiCo’ campaign spotlighting the company’s frontline women in roles such as manufacturing and operations.

Stremlau received this honor for the positive attitude she brings to work each day, consistently motivates her teammates and goes above and beyond in everything she does.

The ‘She is PepsiCo’ program recognizes and celebrates frontline women associates across the company as an example of PepsiCo’s ongoing commitment to empower women while reinforcing its supply chain through a more diverse workforce. The 28 honorees of this year’s program are chosen through an internal nomination process to identify frontline workers who best exemplify leadership, dedication and commitment to sustainability and effectiveness.

2022 Small Business of the Year Awards: The Pima County Small Business Commission announced the winners of the 2022 Small Business of the Year Awards. The Commission presents the awards to small businesses each year for their commitment to the community. Winners were selected for their positive workplace impacts in workforce development, maintaining a supportive workplace and fostering community engagement.

Crema Coffee received the Small Business Rural award. Catalina In Home Services was honored with the Small Business Urban award. The Small Business Nonprofit honor went to Arizona Construction Trades.

Long Realty Company: Two longtime employees were recognized by the company for outstanding community service and professional achievement.

The Samuel H. Woods Community Service Award went to Cindie Wolfe, a sales agent with Long Realty’s Oro Valley office. Receiving the Barrington L. Long Lifetime Achievement Award was Rosey Koberlein, Long Realty’s acclaimed just-retired senior executive.

The Samuel H. Woods Community Service Award recognizes a sales associate or employee who exemplifies a commitment to community involvement and “service above self” while inspiring others to do the same.