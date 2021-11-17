Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Arizona Innovation Challenge: The Arizona Commerce Authority announced 15 finalists for the 2021 Arizona Innovation Challenge. They will advance to the final round of the competition, after which judges will select up to 10 companies as awardees for 2021. Tucson finalists include Ampcera Inc. in the advanced materials industry and SaiOx Inc. in the bio and life sciences industry. The challenge is designed to advance innovation and technology commercialization opportunities in Arizona by helping early-stage ventures scale. The 15 finalists will pitch their startups in-person before a panel of investors on Nov. 17. Companies chosen to join the Arizona Innovation Challenge portfolio will participate in the Venture Ready Accelerator, connecting companies with serial entrepreneurs, high-level executives and subject matter experts. The Accelerator helps startups refine their business plans, improve go-to-market execution strategies and increase investor readiness.