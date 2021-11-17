Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Tucson Medical Center: Tucson Medical Center was named the top hospital in Tucson, and fifth in the state, in the 2021-22 Best Hospitals rankings, released by U.S. News and World Report.
The Best Hospitals rankings rates the best overall hospitals as well as others that consistently deliver quality care. To put these rankings together, U.S. News compared more than 4,750 medical centers nationwide in 15 specialties and 17 procedures and conditions including cardiology, neurology, orthopedics and more.
The ratings and rankings are based on patient outcomes as well as other factors such as quality of their experience and whether the hospital was adequately staffed.
Pima Heart & Vascular: The Society for Vascular Surgery’s Vascular Quality Initiative (SVS VQI) has awarded Pima Heart & Vascular three stars for its active participation in the Registry Participation Program.
Participating centers can earn up to three stars based on actions that lead to better patient care, including: The completeness of long-term, follow-up reporting, based on the percentage of patients for whom they have at least nine months of follow-up data. Physician attendance at semi-annual meetings of a regional quality group. Initiation of quality improvement activities based on VQI data. The number of vascular registries in which the center participates.
Tucson International Airport: The Tucson Airport Authority (TAA) continues to prove its commitment to safety, security, and customer service throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Recent recognition from the Arizona Office of Tourism shows that the TAA operates Tucson International Airport (TUS) for the benefit of our region and the state.
The award honors an individual, group, event, or attraction for their above-and-beyond response to the recent global health crisis. That response is the 'TUS Cares' initiative, which focuses on innovative health and safety solutions, including a “touchless journey,” and safety messaging.
Despite the struggles of operating as essential infrastructure during a global pandemic, the TAA invested more than $500,000 in critical health and safety standards. It also resulted in TUS becoming just the 5th airport in the world to earn GBAC STAR accreditation from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council. Since then, more than 70 other airports have followed our example.
