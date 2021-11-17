Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Tucson Medical Center: Tucson Medical Center was named the top hospital in Tucson, and fifth in the state, in the 2021-22 Best Hospitals rankings, released by U.S. News and World Report.

The Best Hospitals rankings rates the best overall hospitals as well as others that consistently deliver quality care. To put these rankings together, U.S. News compared more than 4,750 medical centers nationwide in 15 specialties and 17 procedures and conditions including cardiology, neurology, orthopedics and more.

The ratings and rankings are based on patient outcomes as well as other factors such as quality of their experience and whether the hospital was adequately staffed.

Pima Heart & Vascular: The Society for Vascular Surgery’s Vascular Quality Initiative (SVS VQI) has awarded Pima Heart & Vascular three stars for its active participation in the Registry Participation Program.