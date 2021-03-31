Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Tucson International Airport: The Tucson International Airport has been honored with the 2021 Arizona Airport Safety Award. This distinction is presented by the Arizona Aviation Safety Advisory Group and Scottsdale FAA Flight Standards District Office. The award recognizes an outstanding airport that has made significant contributions to safety. It honors an airport operator’s efforts to make improvements and foster efficient operations.

R&A CPAs: R&A CPAs, a public accounting and business advisory firm, won ClearlyRated’s Best of Accounting Award. The honor recognizes industry leaders in service quality based on ratings provided by their clients. R&A CPAs received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 85.9% of their clients.

Cushman & Wakefield PICOR: Cushman & Wakefield PICOR salutes its 2020 outstanding achievers who were honored at the company’s innovative and safely distanced annual awards luncheon held via videoconference.

It was a challenging year for the company’s client base of investors and businesses occupying offices, retail space and warehouses. As the pandemic unfolded, the team worked tirelessly to make accommodations to help connect small businesses to resources to get them through tough times.