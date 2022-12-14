Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Dolores Durán-Cerda: Dolores Durán-Cerda, provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs at Pima Community College, is the 2022-2023 University of Arizona College of Humanities’ Alumna of the Year. Durán-Cerda has focused on student success, community engagement, and diversity, equity, and inclusion. She started her teaching career as professor of Spanish Language and Culture at Arizona International College of The University of Arizona. After AIC closed, Durán-Cerda began as a full-time faculty at Pima Community College, teaching 10 years in the World Languages Department. Since, she has progressed in administrative roles and oversees all academic programs at PCC, which is an Hispanic-Serving Institution with a majority of students who are first-generation and are from underrepresented backgrounds. Durán-Cerda’s dedication extends to the community and she has served on several national and state boards and advisory panels.

Lovin’ Spoonfuls: Local eatery Lovin’ Spoonfuls has won a national Vegan Roast Boast Award from PETA for its cashew Nut Loaf served with mushroom gravy and garlic mashed potatoes. Owner May Gilley worked in restaurants for decades before she took the plunge in 2017 and bought Lovin’ Spoonfuls, an eatery that matched her longtime vegan values.