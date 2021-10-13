Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Sundt Construction, Inc.: Sundt Construction Inc. ranked No. 58 on Engineering News Record’s (ENR) 2021 Top 400 Contractors list. ENR, the construction industry’s principal trade publication, generates its list of Top 400 Contractors based on the prior year’s construction revenue. Sundt has consistently placed within the top 100 on the list for the past decade. Sundt reported over $1.5 billion in construction revenue during 2020. More than $1.3 billion came from new projects, landing the company on ENR’s Top 100 Contractors by New Contracts for the second consecutive year.

Pima County Health Department: The Pima County Health Department has been honored with the 2021 Gold Innovative Practice Award by the National Association of County and City Health Officials. This award celebrates local health departments for developing innovative programs to meet the needs of their community during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Department earned the award for the creative, community-focused work being done by the Mitigating COVID-19 in Communities of Color (MC3) Program. The MC3 program has led the way for much of Pima County’s efforts to increase access to COVID-19 testing, vaccination, rapid response care coordination, and case management services for underserved communities. The designation as a Gold Innovative Practice demonstrates the highest level of program innovation and reflects the county’s commitment to collaboration, adaptability and resiliency in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.