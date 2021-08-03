Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

University of Arizona: The University of Arizona Eller College of Management has been ranked No. 16 in Fortune’s first-ever ranking of the nation’s best online MBA programs in 2021. Fortune invited more than 200 online MBA programs to participate in a questionnaire and 104 responded. That information, along with data collected from companies and executives, was used as the core of Fortune’s rankings. The final rankings encompass four components — program score, Fortune 1000 score, brand score and prestige score.

SCE Transportation: Jay Van Echo, who recently joined SCE Engineering of Tucson, has been honored with the 2021 Southern Arizona Engineer of the Year Award by the Arizona Society of Professional Engineers.

Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital and Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital: Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital and Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital received an “A” rating in the Leapfrog Group’s spring 2021 hospital safety grades, reflecting the hospital’s commitment to delivering safe, high-quality patient care.

Sundt Construction: Sundt Construction ranked No. 5 on Engineering News Record’s 2021 Top Southwest Contractors list. ENR, the construction industry’s principal trade publication, generates its regional list based on the prior year’s construction revenue. Sundt reported over $654.72 million in construction revenue in the Southwest during 2020. More than $163 million came from manufacturing projects, placing Sundt No. 2 in that sector. Besides its manufacturing revenue, 30% of its revenue in the region was from general buildings and 21% from sewage and solid waste projects. Nationally, Sundt ranks No. 58 on ENR’s 2021 Top 400 contractors list. Sundt also ranked No. 55 on the publication’s national list of Top 100 Design-Build Firms and No. 52 on its Top 100 Construction Management-at-Risk Firms.

