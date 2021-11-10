Business Awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Oro Valley Pediatrics: Oro Valley Pediatrics successfully completed the Adolescent Champion Model and certification as a gold adolescent-centered health center. The Adolescent Champion Model, developed and facilitated by the Adolescent Health Initiative out of the University of Michigan, is an intervention designed to address a health center’s environment, policies and practices to ensure that all aspects of a patient’s visit are adolescent-centered.

MAP Dashboard: The Making Action Possible (MAP) Dashboard has been recognized for making our region’s economic, demographic and cultural data available, approachable and accessible to the public. The Council for Community and Economic Research (C2ER) selected the MAP Dashboard for the 2021 Research Award for Data Collection, Dissemination and Visualization. The C2ER program recognizes the contribution of research activities to the success of local, regional or state community, economic and workforce development initiatives.

University of Arizona: For the fifth consecutive year, the University of Arizona has earned the top spot in the U.S. for its work in the field of water resources. University of Arizona is again ranked No. 1 in the U.S. and No. 2 globally in water resources in ShanghaiRanking’s 2021 Global Ranking of Academic Subjects. The UA earned the No. 1 spot globally in water resources in 2019 and 2018 and finished No. 2 globally in 2020. The Global Ranking of Academic Subjects scores more than 4,000 global universities across 54 subjects in five categories (natural sciences, engineering, life sciences, medical sciences and social sciences) based on the number of papers authored by an institution in an academic subject, the number of papers published in top journals, the amount of international collaboration and the total number of staff members that have won significant awards.