Hughes Federal Credit Union: Friends of the Oro Valley Public Library (FOVPL) recognized Hughes Federal Credit Union for its ongoing partnership and contributions, helping the organization raise Pima County literacy rates to their highest levels.

“Since 2004, 84,000 Hughes members have donated over $840,000 to the library, empowering us to improve buildings and grounds, create and expand vital literacy programs and achieve one of the highest circulations in the country,” Friends of Oro Valley President Jane Peterson said.

FOVPL has used funds to sponsor numerous literacy programs in schools throughout Pima County, including “Books for Teachers,” which assists educators in five districts in obtaining culturally relevant books for classrooms, students, libraries and reading labs. The program focuses on Title I schools in low-income neighborhoods, including Amphitheater, Flowing Wells, Marana, Sunnyside and Tucson Unified.

FOVPL has also offered 71 schools access to various grant opportunities that bring high-interest books to districts, allow educators to purchase books for students to own, and support students who fell behind a grade during the pandemic and more.

Desert Earth and Wood, LLC of Tucson: The National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) named Desert Earth and Wood, LLC of Tucson, AZ 2023 Region 5 South Central Regional Contractor of the Year (CotY) winner in the Residential Interior Under $100,000 category in its annual awards competition.

The clients approached Desert Earth and Wood to bring more light into their breakfast area, which was separated by a bearing wall that closed off the area from sunlight entering from a large glass block assembly of the stairwell. The outdated staircase was replaced with floating stairs, with a new landing adjacent to the breakfast area bringing brightness to the entire lower level. Now visible from the living room, the original closet was converted to a custom display cabinet designed to highlight artwork and showcase mineral displays.