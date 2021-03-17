Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

ADOT director: For his ongoing work in support of growth of the border community in Nogales and Santa Cruz County, Arizona Department of Transportation Director John Halikowski has been recognized as a Friend of the Border by the Nogales Santa Cruz Port Authority.

The award was presented to Halikowski in December at a virtual meeting of the Port Authority board of directors and recognizes the efforts of ADOT under the leadership of Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and the Arizona-Mexico Commission.

The award was given to Halikowski in recognition of his efforts to advance the Port Authority’s mission of strengthening the regional economy, improving international trade and promoting tourism and community development by making the international ports of entry and surrounding areas efficient and effective.

Super Connector: The U.S. Small Business Administration partnered with the National Science and Technology Council’s lab-to-market subcommittee to award $330,000 in prizes to the winners of the new Lab-to-Market (L2M) Inclusive Innovation Ecosystem Prize Competition.