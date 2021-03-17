Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

ADOT director: For his ongoing work in support of growth of the border community in Nogales and Santa Cruz County, Arizona Department of Transportation Director John Halikowski has been recognized as a Friend of the Border by the Nogales Santa Cruz Port Authority.
The award was presented to Halikowski in December at a virtual meeting of the Port Authority board of directors and recognizes the efforts of ADOT under the leadership of Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and the Arizona-Mexico Commission.
The award was given to Halikowski in recognition of his efforts to advance the Port Authority’s mission of strengthening the regional economy, improving international trade and promoting tourism and community development by making the international ports of entry and surrounding areas efficient and effective.
Super Connector: The U.S. Small Business Administration partnered with the National Science and Technology Council’s lab-to-market subcommittee to award $330,000 in prizes to the winners of the new Lab-to-Market (L2M) Inclusive Innovation Ecosystem Prize Competition.
The L2M prize competition recognizes the most impactful organizations, programs and ideas that support the research and development (R&D) innovation ecosystems, particularly those focused on underrepresented communities and pandemic responses. The competition’s goal is to encourage entrepreneurship and inclusive, sustainable growth by developing and commercializing technology to improve access to resources.
Startup Tucson received a “Super Connector” award of $10,000 for current efforts to successfully attract and/or support networks of underrepresented communities in the research and development innovation ecosystem.
Arizona Online: After only six years of operation and five years of rankings eligibility, Arizona Online made its first top 10 appearance in the 2021 Best Online Bachelor’s Programs rankings by U.S. News & World Report.
Arizona Online climbed to No. 7 overall — and No. 6 among public universities — out of 337 programs.
In fall 2020, Arizona Online enrolled more than 6,200 students in undergraduate and graduate programs. Many Arizona Online students are adults working full time and parents who seek the flexibility of online courses, as well as active military personnel who require the ability to study from wherever they are stationed or deployed.
Arizona Online also scored top 10 spots in two first-time categories for bachelor’s programs: business (No. 6 overall, with the third-best overall score among 143 programs) and psychology (No. 8 overall).
Submit items to business@tucson.com; please use “Biz Awards” in the email subject line.