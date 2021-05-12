Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Hughes Federal Credit Union: Hughes Federal Credit Union is one of the top recipients of the national MemberXP 2021 Best of the Best award for exceptional performance and service as rated by 5,858 members surveyed in 2020. MemberXP is an online platform that allows credit union members to provide immediate service feedback. In use throughout the United States and Canada, the service uses mystery shoppers and member surveys to monitor the experiences of opening a new account, applying for a loan and conducting a mobile, online or in-branch transaction.