Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Healthy Arizona Worksites Program: The Arizona Department of Health Services and Maricopa County Department of Public Health have recognized employers across the state for excellence in work-site wellness strategies as part of the Healthy Arizona Worksites Program. Participants use the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Worksite Health ScoreCard as part of an evidence-based work-site wellness program, which considers how an organization supports physical activity, weight management, nutrition, maternal health and lactation, and stress management, as well as how its programs reduce tobacco use, cancer, high blood pressure, heart attacks, strokes, and diseases that can be prevented by vaccines. Businesses must complete the CDC Health ScoreCard to qualify for these annual awards. The companies recognized in Pima County are: Arizona Complete Health, CARF International, Pascua Yaqui Tribe, Pima Federal Credit Union, town of Oro Valley, city of Tucson, Pima Community College and the University of Arizona.