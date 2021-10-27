Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Healthy Arizona Worksites Program: The Arizona Department of Health Services and Maricopa County Department of Public Health have recognized employers across the state for excellence in work-site wellness strategies as part of the Healthy Arizona Worksites Program. Participants use the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Worksite Health ScoreCard as part of an evidence-based work-site wellness program, which considers how an organization supports physical activity, weight management, nutrition, maternal health and lactation, and stress management, as well as how its programs reduce tobacco use, cancer, high blood pressure, heart attacks, strokes, and diseases that can be prevented by vaccines. Businesses must complete the CDC Health ScoreCard to qualify for these annual awards. The companies recognized in Pima County are: Arizona Complete Health, CARF International, Pascua Yaqui Tribe, Pima Federal Credit Union, town of Oro Valley, city of Tucson, Pima Community College and the University of Arizona.
Drew Blease: Drew Blease, an independent financial adviser at Blease Financial Services was ranked No. 64 in Arizona in the 2021 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list published by Forbes. According to Forbes, the annual list spotlights the nation’s top-performing advisors, evaluated based on a methodology developed by Shook Research. Advisers are also evaluated based on personal interviews, industry experience and revenue trends, among other criteria. Blease is based in Tucson and provides a full range of financial services, including retirement and financial planning, individual money management, individual stocks and bonds, mutual funds and annuities. Blease is an independent adviser affiliated with LPL Financial.
Town of Oro Valley: The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting has been awarded to the town of Oro Valley by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its comprehensive annual financial report. An Award of Financial Reporting Achievement was also given to the town’s Finance Department.
