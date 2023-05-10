Presidio Museum: The Museum Association of Arizona announced the Presidio San Agustín del Tucson as the recipient of its 2023 Institutional Award of Excellence. The award is given to a museum that has exhibited leadership qualities by achieving excellence in its work, including in the areas of collection, preservation, research, interpretation and education.

The Awards Committee was impressed by the wide range of the museum’s work with the Tucson community, including the expansion of walking tours, children’s programs and collaborations with the Tohono O’odham Nation, Archaeology Southwest and the Fort Lowell Museum, of which the Presidio Museum staff have taken over management.

Pima Federal Credit Union: Pima Federal Credit Union received a Credit Union National Association Diamond Award. The credit union won the One-Time Event category for its 2022 Great Auto Loan Giveback campaign. This campaign was developed to give back to Pima Federal’s membership while both vehicle and gas prices were on the rise.

The grand prize winner walked away with a $25,000 payment made on her truck loan, and the five secondary winners had their auto loan payment made by Pima Federal throughout 2023.

Tucson Place at Ventana Canyon: Tucson Place at Ventana Canyon has won Best Assisted Living in the 2023-24 U.S. News & World Report Survey.