Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Carondelet Marana Hospital: Carondelet Marana Hospital has earned top scores in patient satisfaction among patients surveyed by the hospital. Patients treated in the Carondelet Marana Hospital Emergency Department ranked the hospital in the 97th percentile when asked about their satisfaction with care. Inpatient satisfaction scores were in the 99th percentile on a scale of 0-100.
Tech Parks Arizona: Tech Parks Arizona won three awards from The International Economic Development Council, which recognized the world’s best economic development programs and partnerships, marketing materials and the year’s most influential leaders through the Excellence in Economic Development Awards. Tech Parks Arizona received the Silver Award for magazine and newsletter for its 25-year special section in BizTucson; the Bronze Award in multimedia/video promotion for its 25-year Future Focused video; and the Bronze Award for its Tamales and Tech Parks Arizona special event.
Casino Del Sol: Casino Del Sol has won a Gold Award in the 2020 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards, representing the best in the travel industry. Casino Del Sol was honored in the overall-casino resort/hotel category and is the only Arizona property to be recognized.
Tucson ER and Hospital: Tucson ER and Hospital has met all the criteria for Laboratory Accreditation by COLA Inc., a national laboratory accreditor. Through a mentoring approach using education to improve quality and patient safety, accreditation is given to laboratories that apply the highest standards of quality in day-to-day operations, demonstrate continued accuracy in the performance of proficiency testing, and pass a rigorous on-site laboratory survey.
