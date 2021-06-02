Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

SGNT: SGNT, a University of Arizona Center for Innovation startup, has received a $749,000 Small Business Innovation Research grant through the National Science Foundation. SGNT Inc., founded by CEO Emil Tremblay and Chief Operational Officer Tommy Rompel, is dedicated to significantly reducing the financial loss caused by counterfeiting and tampering by integrating their technology into container security products and packaging.

Oro Valley Home Watchers: Oro Valley Home Watchers has earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association for the fifth year. Home Watch is a visual inspection of a home or property, looking for obvious issues, designed to “keep an eye on things” at your vacation or primary home while you are not in residence.

2021 Topper Club Award: Three Farmers Insurance agents in Tucson won the 2021 Topper Club Award. Randy Jones, Carrie Aguillon and Sandi Eghtesadi were recognized for achieving profitable multiline success for agencies in the Tucson District.

Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital: Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital physical therapist Doug Bozeman was inducted into the 2020 Tenet Heroes’ Hall of Fame, one of only 24 inductees nationwide recognized by Carondelet parent company Tenet Healthcare. The Tenet Heroes program celebrates individuals, nominated by fellow colleagues, who make a meaningful impact within their community that goes above and beyond their daily job responsibilities. Bozeman also serves as a remote adjunct professor helping educate future health professionals. During the pandemic, he stepped into newly needed positions to support patient care. Inspired by seeing patients on dialysis, Bozeman also became a kidney donor.

