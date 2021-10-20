Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Rotary Club of Tucson Sunrise: Rotary Club of Tucson Sunrise is honoring business leaders in Tucson who have exemplified the Rotary’s motto of service above self. Honorees are: Barbara Lunsford with Coldwell Banker; Doug Levy, the chef and owner of Feast; and Michael Peel, Southern Arizona director and statewide sustainability director for Local First. Lunsford received the business value award. She championed the collection and donation of blankets for both Santa’s Sunrise Stockings and Share The Love. She also collected and donated coloring books for the Share The Love project. Levy was awarded the service to humanity award. When the pandemic began to unfold, Levy focused on two things: maintaining his staff and supporting his community. With the donations of his restaurant’s devoted email fans and his donations they have prepared and served over 6,500 meals to hospital workers, homelessness shelters and other community members in need. Peel was also awarded the service to humanity award. During the pandemic, he launched programs for local businesses, among them were a six-week training program for business owners to help them lower their water, energy and transportation costs. He has provided leadership, inspiration and tools for businesses to help move them forward in sustainability and the environment.