Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Community Leadership Awards: Greater Tucson Leadership named the honorees for the 2021 Tucson Man and Woman of the Year, Founders and GTL Alumni of Excellence awards. The Tucson Man and Woman of the Year awards are presented to those who have distinguished themselves for active support of community projects that demonstrated excellence in leadership and are a source of positive influence and inspiration for others. The Tucson Woman of the Year was Nancy Johnson, chief executive officer for El Rio Community Health Center. The Tucson Man of the Year was Tony Penn, chief executive officer for United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona. The Founders Award is a lifetime achievement recognition honoring an individual who has demonstrated significant long-term community involvement and accomplishments and who has helped to shape the community in a positive manner with merit and dedication. It was awarded to Wanda Moore, an independent business consultant, philanthropist and full-time community volunteer. The GTL Alumni Excellence Award recognizes an alumnus of the GTL program who is positively impacting the Tucson community by actively utilizing the leadership skills learned during their time in the GTL program. Margaret Larsen, co-owner of Larsen Baker, LLC., received that honor.