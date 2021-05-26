Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

GAP Ministries: Devin Booker Starting Five, an initiative of Phoenix Suns Charities, brought five Arizona nonprofits to their home game on May 7 to surprise each organization with a check for $100,000. GAP Ministries, a Tucson nonprofit, was one of the recipients of the grant program, which seeks to “improve the lives of youths and families in need.” Each organization was brought to the game under the guise of meeting board members to further discuss their proposal. This grant allows GAP to rehabilitate three of their existing sports courts and build three new ones to allow kids in care a chance to get active and learn fair play.
Tucson Advertising Federation Educational Foundation: Honorees for the 2021 Hall of Achievement in advertising and marketing have been announced by the Tucson Advertising Federation Educational Foundation. These awards honor professionals who have excelled in their advertising careers. Steve Earnhart, southwest area president of iHeartMedia, and Linda Welter, CEO of the Caliber Group, will be inducted into the Advertising Hall of Fame. Receiving the 2021 Silver Medal Award will be Patty Ruiz, general manager of Bustos Media. Linda Fahey, president of Dark Horse Media, was named the 2021 Ad Professional of the Year. The 2021 Next Gen Award winner is Lee Klein, local sales manager for Cox Media.
