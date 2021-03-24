Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

St. Mary’s Hospital: Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital received a Blue Cross Blue Shield Blue Distinction Center designation for bariatric surgery. Hospitals under this designation offer a full range of bariatric surgery care, including surgical, post-op, outpatient follow-up and patient education, and have lower complication rates and fewer readmissions. To receive the designation, a health-care facility must demonstrate success in meeting patient safety measures as well as bariatric-specific quality measures, including complication and readmission rate for laparoscopic procedures in sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass, and adjustable gastric band.

Bio-One: Bio-One ranked No. 1 in Entrepreneur magazine’s 42nd Annual Franchise 500 for success in crime-scene and trauma-scene cleaning. This marks the fifth year in a row that Bio-One has been included in the ranking. Bio-One of Tucson is locally owned and operated by David and Caroline Scott. Since July 2019 they have served over 300 community members, businesses and government agencies throughout Tucson and surrounding areas. Bio-One provides service in COVID-19 cleaning and disinfection, recovery and suicide cleanup, homicide cleanup, hoarding situations, junk removal, deceased-animal recovery, feces removal, pest and rodent droppings and disinfection.

University of Arizona: The University of Arizona was included on the 2021 edition of Forbes’ annual list of America’s Best Large Employers, placing No. 16 out of 500 employers and No. 4 in the education subcategory. Among employers with headquarters in Arizona, the university was ranked No. 1. Forbes and Statista — a German online statistics portal — selected the best employers based on an independent survey in which 38,000 employees in 25 industries working for companies with at least 1,000 people employed at their U.S. locations were asked open-ended questions regarding their own employer. Forbes did not publish a 2020 list of employers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, in addition to the work-related topics asked in the survey, respondents were asked questions related to the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying challenges for employers.