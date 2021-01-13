Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Pima Animal Care Center: Maddie’s Fund, a national family foundation that works to revolutionize the status and well-being of companion animals, honored Kristen Hassen, formerly the director of animal services at Pima Animal Care Center, with the 2020 Maddie Hero Award. The Maddie Hero Award comes with a $10,000 grant for the organization, recognizing and honoring the “top dog” in communities that are not only advancing the welfare of companion animals in the United States, but are leading the way with their innovative ideas, progressive thinking and lifesaving actions. Under Hassen’s leadership, PACC saved more than 90% of the nearly 20,000 dogs and cats who entered the shelter doors every year.
RightSure: RightSure, an independent insurance agency with two offices in Arizona, earned the top national spot in the Insurance Journal’s list of the 2020 Best Independent Insurance Agencies to Work For. Recipients are chosen based on employee feedback on workplace factors such as compensation, benefits, training opportunities and culture. The company, which employs a diverse mix of employees of all ages and backgrounds, is known for leading with technology and for facilitating remote work before it was required. The agency, which was founded 12 years ago, was also recognized earlier this year as a Top Insurance Workplace for 2020 by Insurance Business America.
