Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Pima Community College: PCC Dean of Enrollment Management David Arellano is one of 24 community college leaders nationwide chosen for the National Community College Hispanic Council’s Leadership Fellows Program for 2021. The program develops Latinx education leaders for increasingly responsible administrative positions, including community college presidencies. A native Tucsonan, Arellano has worked at Pima since 2006. He is responsible for administrative oversight and leadership for enrollment and student services operations.

Snell & Wilmer: Snell & Wilmer attorney Joe Kroeger has been named as a leader in the area of Labor and Employment by Chambers USA: America’s Leading Lawyers for Business 2021. The rankings are driven by interviews with clients of the firm and members of the legal community. Kroeger practices labor and employment law and is the managing partner of Snell & Wilmer’s Tucson office. He represents employers in a variety of areas, including employment discrimination and harassment, wrongful discharge, breach of contract, misappropriation of trade secrets, non-competition/non-solicitation matters, social media, alternative dispute resolution and arbitration agreements, labor arbitrations, NLRB charges and other related areas.

Snell & Wilmer attorney Jill Perrella has been selected for inclusion in Southwest Super Lawyers’ 2021 Southwest Rising Stars list in the category of bankruptcy: business. Super Lawyers is a listing of lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Those selected as Rising Stars must be either 40 years old or younger or in practice for 10 years or less. Perrella is a partner in the firm’s Bankruptcy and Reorganization group. She represents creditors, debtors and other interested parties in complex commercial bankruptcy matters and related litigation. She also has experience representing financial institutions.

