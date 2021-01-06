Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Public Relations Society of America: The Southern Arizona chapter of the Public Relations Society of America honored public-relations, marketing and communications professionals as part of its annual Impact Awards. Impact Award honorees represent the highest standards in programs and projects that successfully incorporate the four key elements of public relations: research, planning, execution and evaluation. The winners of Impact Awards for Excellence in Public Relations were Pima Association of Governments (2020 best in show recipient), the Caliber Group, Gordley Group, Tech Parks Arizona, Storyteller Public Relations, Simpleview and Sundt Construction. The winners of Impact Certificates of Excellence were the Caliber Group, University of Arizona, Gordley Group, Kaneen Communications, and the Public Relations Student Society of America (University of Arizona chapter). The local PRSA chapter also honored the Arizona Daily Star’s David Wichner as Southern Arizona’s 2020 media person of the year, and Carolyn Smith Casertano, professor of practice in the UA communications department, as the 2020 PR professional of the year.
University of Arizona: The University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television is ranked among The Wrap’s Top 50 Film Schools in the U.S., coming in at No. 26. The Wrap is a digital news organization covering the business of entertainment and media. The rankings are determined by a poll of more than 2,000 entertainment industry leaders, educators, deans, filmmakers and film commentators, along with experts tasked with evaluating each school. This marks the fourth year that the UA School of Theatre, Film & Television, in the College of Fine Arts, has been credited in the rankings.