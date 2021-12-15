Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Carondelet Hospitals: Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital and St. Mary’s Hospital have been recognized for quality stroke care by the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association.

The 2021 Get With The Guidelines — Stroke Awards highlight Carondelet Health Network’s commitment and success in ensuring that their stroke patients receive treatment that meets research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.

Carondelet Neurological Institute at St. Joseph’s Hospital received the Get With The Guidelines — Stroke GOLD PLUS with Honor Roll Elite Plus and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll achievement awards and Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital was recognized with the Get With The Guidelines — Stroke GOLD PLUS with Honor Roll Elite Plus achievement award.

Dr. Mikel Lo, M.D.: Dr. Mikel Lo, founder of About Faces Cosmetic Surgery, has been named as one of the nation’s top doctors, according to Castle Connolly, the national medical and patient resource. This is the sixth year in a row that Castle Connolly has recognized Dr. Lo as a Top Doctor.