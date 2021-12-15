 Skip to main content
Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona
Carondelet Hospitals: Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital and St. Mary’s Hospital have been recognized for quality stroke care by the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association.

The 2021 Get With The Guidelines — Stroke Awards highlight Carondelet Health Network’s commitment and success in ensuring that their stroke patients receive treatment that meets research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.

Carondelet Neurological Institute at St. Joseph’s Hospital received the Get With The Guidelines — Stroke GOLD PLUS with Honor Roll Elite Plus and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll achievement awards and Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital was recognized with the Get With The Guidelines — Stroke GOLD PLUS with Honor Roll Elite Plus achievement award.

Dr. Mikel Lo, M.D.: Dr. Mikel Lo, founder of About Faces Cosmetic Surgery, has been named as one of the nation’s top doctors, according to Castle Connolly, the national medical and patient resource. This is the sixth year in a row that Castle Connolly has recognized Dr. Lo as a Top Doctor.

Physicians are nominated to be a Top Doctor by other physicians in their field and doctors cannot pay to be listed on Castle Connolly. The selection process is based on several criteria including professional qualifications, education, hospital and faculty appointments, research leadership, professional reputation, disciplinary history and also interpersonal skills such as listening and communicating effectively, demonstrating empathy, and instilling trust and confidence.

Educated at Stanford University and the Mayo Clinic, Lo is a nationally known and respected oculofacial plastic surgeon as a member of the American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (ASOPRS) and the American Board of Ophthalmology.

Submit items to business@tucson.com; please use ‘Biz Awards’ in the email subject line.

