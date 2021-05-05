Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

R&A CPAs: R&A CPAs has been named by Forbes as one of the top firms of 2021 in their annual America’s Best Tax and Accounting firms lists. Forbes and Statista, a database company specializing in market and consumer data, created the awards lists through an independent survey of tax and accounting professionals who provided thousands of recommendations.

Steven M Gootter Foundation: The Steven M Gootter Foundation was recently awarded three significant grants. All are dedicated to the increased donations of Automated External Defibrillators or AEDs to the Southern Arizona community. To date, the foundation has distributed more than 350 to first responders, local schools, places of worship and other Southern Arizona nonprofit organizations. The grants include: a $25,000 grant from the Fiesta Bowl Charities to be used to purchase 28 AEDs to be placed with organized youth sports teams/organizations in Southern Arizona; a $4,000 grant from the Sundt Foundation to be used to place two AEDs at the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, one at the HSL Center of Opportunity, and one at the Ronald McDonald House; and a $5,000 grant from Million Dollar Round Table awarded to the foundation to expand on earlier donations of AEDs in patrol cars. To date, the Gootter Foundation has placed AEDs in 160 patrol cars throughout Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita.