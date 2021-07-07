Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Carondelet Neurological Institute: Carondelet Neurological Institute at St. Joseph’s Hospital has earned a Comprehensive Stroke Center certification for its ability to deliver the highest quality of care to the most complex stroke cases. The certification granted by DNV Healthcare means Carondelet Neurological Institute is equipped with the personnel, infrastructure and expertise to diagnose and treat stroke patients who require intensive medical and surgical care, specialized tests or interventional therapies. Carondelet Neurological Institute has also received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association Get With the Guidelines Stroke Gold plus Quality Achievement Award and Target Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus and advanced therapy. These awards recognize Carondelet Neurological Institute’s stroke program for applying the most up-to-date evidence-based treatment guidelines to improve patient care and outcomes.