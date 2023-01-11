 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BUSINESS AWARDS EARNED IN TUCSON AND SOUTHERN ARIZONA

Interventional radiology, St. Joseph's, 2022

Radiology techs discuss the operation of a biplane two- and three-dimensional brain imaging system, the centerpiece of a new, $3 million interventional radiology lab at Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital. The IR Lab will provide detailed imaging of blood vessels in the brain for better treatment of aneurysms and strokes, among other uses.

 Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star 2022

Trend Report Best in Class Brokers: Trend Report announced the recipients of the 2022 Best-in-Class Broker Awards, recognizing those who perform at the highest levels in commercial real estate sales per category. The winners are:

Multifamily sales (more than 40 units): Clint Wadlund, Hamid Panahi and Art Wadlund, Marcus & Millichap (IPA)

Multifamily sales (less than 40 units): Allan Mendelsberg and C. Joey Martinez, Cushman & Wakefield/PICOR

Industrial sales: Rob Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, Cushman & Wakefield/PICOR

Office sales: Dean Cotlow, Cotlow Company

Retail sales: Isaac Figueroa of Larsen Banker

Residential land sales: Will White and John Carroll, Land Advisors Organization

Industrial land sales: Tim Healy, CBRE Tucson

Commercial land sales: Jeramy Price, VOLK Company

All Trend Report’s Best-in-Class Broker Awards are based exclusively on sales volume transaction data from RED Comps commercial real estate database of commercial real estate property sales information available.

Oro Valley Home Watchers: Oro Valley Home Watchers has earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association for the seventh year. The NHWA was formed in 2009 to establish and maintain the highest industry standards for Home Watch and absentee homeowner services throughout the United States and Canada. Dave and Michelle Arellano established Oro Valley Home Watchers in 2016 because of their personal experiences while shopping for a home in Oro Valley. They observed that many of the high-end, unoccupied homes that had been on the market for some time had serious problems which were not being adequately addressed, and which affected the marketability of those homes. Oro Valley Home Watchers serves Oro Valley, Marana, Saddlebrooke and north Tucson.

Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital: St. Joseph’s Hospital has once again been nationally designated as a Comprehensive Stroke Center by DNV, for offering the most advanced stroke treatment available. The DNV Comprehensive Stroke Center Certification is based on standards set forth by the Brain Attack Coalition and the American Stroke Association, and affirms that Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital addresses the full spectrum of stroke care — diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation and education — and establishes clear metrics to evaluate outcomes. Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital is also nationally recognized for stroke care, as a designated Primary Plus Stroke Center.

