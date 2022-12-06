Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television: The University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television is ranked No. 6 among public film schools by The Wrap. That's up one spot from last year. The school is ranked No. 25 overall, making the top half of the competitive list alongside heavy hitters like the University of Southern California, University of Texas at Austin, UCLA and New York University. The ranking of film schools was compiled based on data regarding each school's class size, student body diversity, scholarships and networking opportunities, as well as the addition of new facilities, new faculty or new programs since last year's ranking. The ranking also takes into consideration input from former and current film school deans and an assessment of each school's alumni.

The Town of Oro Valley: The Town of Oro Valley's new economic development website, chooseorovalley.com, was awarded a Golden Prospector award from the Arizona Association for Economic Development. The Golden Prospector awards were established to encourage and recognize excellence in economic development. The new site was developed to maximize searchability and user experience. The project was a collaboration between the town’s communications and marketing division and the community and economic development department. It was launched in April and serves as a one-stop resource for site selectors and current and future Oro Valley businesses, providing direct access to available sites ready for new construction, vacant buildings identified for adaptive reuse, local and regional workforce for clusters and zoning and development costs and incentives. Additionally, the website serves as an economic development event calendar.

R&A CPA: The public accounting and advisory firm's director of operations, Tavi Meketon, received The Society of Human Resource Professionals Greater Tucson’s leadership award for 2022. The award recognizes Meketon’s expertise in developing and implementing successful organizational strategies, underscored by her extensive background in human resource management, financial management, operational success, client support and business development.