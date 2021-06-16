Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Pima County: Two rating agencies gave top credit rating reviews to Pima County for its fiscal management. Fitch Ratings and Standard & Poor’s both gave AA+ credit ratings to the County for its Pledged Revenue Obligations. These obligations were approved by the Pima County Board of Supervisors to address the unfunded liability in the Public Safety Personnel and Corrections Officer Retirement Plans. These obligations are secured by the County’s State-Shared Sales Taxes, State Vehicle License Taxes, County Excise Tax Revenues, and Payments in Lieu of Property Taxes. The issuance of these obligations will not impact the County’s current debt service secondary tax rate.