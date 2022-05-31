Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona: United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona selected and honored its 18th Annual Circle of Excellence Awards winners.

The annual celebration of workplace philanthropy honors all of the hard-working campaign teams, generous companies, and talented individuals behind them who give of their time, talent and treasure to build a thriving community.

This year’s Circle of Excellence Award winners included:

Best of the Best ECL of the Year: TMC Team

Rookie of the Year: Nick Hilton, University of Arizona

LIVE UNITED Award: Child & Family Resources

Building a Better Community Award: TMC HealthCare

Cornerstone Award: R.E. Darling Co., Inc.

Time, Talent, Treasure Award: Lillian Brantley-Thompson

Champions of Caring Award: Caterpillar Inc.

Partnership Award: Teamster Local 104

All American Award: Allison Duffy, Silverado Technologies

Best Small Company: Rick Engineering

Best Medium Company: QuikTrip

Best Large Company: Freeport-McMoRan

The Michael J. Harris Spirit of Tucson Award, given to the company that demonstrates excellence in corporate involvement and community leadership, went to Geico.

Arizona Center for Civic Leadership: The Arizona Center for Civic Leadership at the Flinn Foundation has selected the 2022 Flinn-Brown Fellows.

Members of the 14th cohort of Flinn-Brown Fellows, bringing together diverse political perspectives, experience and policy interests, currently serve in the private and public sectors, including business and industry, government agencies and nonprofit organizations.

Becoming a Flinn-Brown Fellow brings membership in the distinguished Flinn-Brown Network and participation in the Flinn-Brown Academy, a 12-session policy institute that offers unparalleled rigorous learning about Arizona policy and politics — and connections with top state leaders and policy experts. The Academy begins in August and concludes with the annual Flinn-Brown Convention in November, a daylong professional development gathering for the entire Flinn-Brown Network.

The 2022 Flinn-Brown Fellows in Tucson, Pima County:

Amy Cislak: Principal, Tanque Verde High School

Julie Euber: CEO, SARSEF (Southern Arizona Research, Science and Engineering Foundation)

Charlinda Haudley: Deputy Scheduler, Office of U.S. Senator Mark Kelly

Douglas Hockstad: Assistant Vice President, Tech Launch Arizona

Edgar Soto: Vice President, Pima Community College

Kevin Volk: Investor and Housing Builder, Volk Company

Submit items to business@tucson.com; please use ‘Biz Awards’ in the email subject line.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

