Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Fort Lowell Realty: Michelle Cunningham of Fort Lowell Realty earned the Certified Commercial Investment Member designation, the global standard for professional achievement in commercial real estate, from the CCIM Institute. To earn the CCIM designation, commercial real estate professionals must complete more than 160 hours of case-study-driven education covering topics such as interest-based negotiation, financial analysis, market analysis, user decision analysis, investment analysis and ethics in commercial investment real estate. Candidates must also compile a portfolio demonstrating the depth of their commercial real estate experience and pass a comprehensive examination.

University of Arizona: The University of Arizona has been recognized as one of the world’s top 100 research institutions by U.S. News & World Report. The University of Arizona ranked No. 99 out of 1,750 higher education institutions across 90 countries in the 2022 Best Global Universities ranking. The university was No. 42 among universities in the U.S. and No. 22 among public universities. U.S. News & World Report’s Best Global Universities ranks colleges and universities in 43 separate subjects — up from 38 the year before. The University of Arizona earned a spot on 32 of the subject rankings lists. UA earned its top placement in the space science category, placing No. 10 overall, No. 7 in the U.S. and No. 2 among public universities. The university’s overall research reputation ranked No. 46 in the U.S. and No. 93 globally. UA earned top-100 global placements for its programs in geosciences (No. 26), arts and humanities (tied for No. 42), environment/ecology (No. 42), plant/animal sciences (No. 53) and biotechnology and applied microbiology (No. 86).