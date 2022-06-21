Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Tucson Place at Ventana Canyon: U.S. News awarded Tucson Place at Ventana Canyon Best Assisted Living. The inaugural U.S. News Best Senior Living ratings and profiles offer comprehensive information and analysis of consumer satisfaction data evaluating such factors as community and activity, food and dining, caregiving and management and staff for nearly 2,500 communities in the continental U.S. and Hawaii. Tucson Place is operated by Pegasus Senior Living, which manages 36 senior living communities across the country.

Pima Heart & Vascular: The Society for Vascular Surgery’s Vascular Quality Initiative has awarded Pima Heart & Vascular three out of three stars for its active participation in the Registry Participation Program. The mission of the society is to improve patient safety and the quality of vascular care delivery by providing web-based collection, aggregation and analysis of clinical data submitted in registry format for all patients undergoing specific vascular treatments.

Gustavo Corte: RBC Wealth Management’s Tucson office announced Gustavo Corte has earned the Certified Financial Planner certification. CFP certification is the standard of excellence in financial planning. Professionals meet rigorous education, training and ethical standards.

Golder Ranch Fire District: The Tucson Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America, together with its satellite, the SaddleBrooke-based Catalina Mountains Chapter, presented the 2021 Freedom Award to the Golder Ranch Fire District, for its support of its guard and reserve employees.

Pima Animal Care Center: Pima County Animal Care Center received a $90,000 grant from national nonprofit Petco Love. Petco Love is a national nonprofit that has invested $330 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. Petco Love helps find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations — PACC included — across North America, with 6.5 million pets adopted and counting.

