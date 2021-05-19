 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona
Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Tucson business logo

American Advertising Federation Tucson: American Advertising Federation Tucson held a virtual awards ceremony honoring advertising creative work produced in Southern Arizona in 2020. Out of 85 entries there were 26 professional ADDY Awards handed out. Bohnsack Design was recognized in the categories of website and campaign. Brink was honored in the categories of campaign, internet campaign and website. Casino del Sol won an award in the merchandise category. Creative Slice won an award for website. Desert Leaf was honored for two editorial features. The Gordley Group was recognized for specialty advertising and social campaign. Hilton & Myers Advertising was honored for campaigns. Madden Media won honors in the categories of video, online campaign, social campaign and website. Sandoval Creative was recognized in the categories of 30-second TV and poster. Sonder won an award for integrated campaign. The University of Arizona was honored in the video category. Tucson Lifestyle won for two editorial features. Zenorez Tucson was recognized for 30-second TV.

Submit items to business@tucson.com; please use “Biz Awards” in the email subject line.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Dumb mistakes you can avoid when investing

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News