Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

University of Arizona Eller College of Management: One of the University of Arizona Eller College of Management’s own took fourth place in the World Excel Championship All Star Battle, which aired on ESPN. David Brown, the Brian and Clara Franke Endowed Chair in Finance and associate professor of finance at the Eller College of Management, participated in the competition presented by the Financial Modeling World Cup. Eight expert modelers went head to head to solve a task about lottery answers. The goal was to answer as many questions as possible in a certain amount of time using Microsoft Excel. Brown joined the Eller College of Management in 2014. His areas of research include institutional investors, asset management, price feedback and price informativeness, early-stage financing and IPOs, taxes and retirement planning. Before joining academia, he worked in high-frequency algorithmic trading and private student lending.

YWCA Southern Arizona: YWCA Southern Arizona CEO Magdalena Verdugo has been named Hispanic Businesswoman of the Year by the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. The honor is awarded to the top Hispanic female of a Southern Arizona business who exemplifies the strength and importance of Hispanic entrepreneurship, organizational management and community leadership.

NOVA Home Loans: The City of Tucson’s Legacy Business Program has designated NOVA Home Loans as a legacy business. The program recognizes locally owned businesses for the role they play in shaping Tucson’s unique identity. Only independently owned, for-profit businesses in continuous operation for over 25 years are eligible.