Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Eller College of Management The University of Arizona Eller College of Management’s online programs have received multiple high billings via US News & World Report’s 2022 rankings. Eller College’s Online MBA Program tied for No. 7 overall (rising three spots from last year), was ranked No. 5 among publics and No. 5 for best online MBA programs for veterans. The program was also high-ranking in subspecialty categories including business analytics (tied for No. 6), marketing (tied for No. 10), general management (tied for No. 11) and finance (tied for No. 15). Eller’s Online Master of Science in Management Information Systems Program ranked No. 5 overall, bumping it up one spot from last year into the Top 5 best online graduate information systems programs. The college’s undergraduate online Bachelor’s program tied for No. 8, retaining its spot as a Top 10 best online bachelor’s program.