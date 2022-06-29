Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Pima Heart and Vascular: Pima Heart and Vascular announced physicians who have been recognized by Castle Connolly/Everyday Health group as Top Doctors in 2022.

This recognition highlights top doctors in the community in their specialties. Pima Heart and Vascular providers receiving this honor include the following doctors: Paul B. Bejarano, Scott S. Berman, Raj K. Bose, Elizabeth Butler, Benigno F. Decena, Rajen D. Desai, Kirk Gavlick, Neil M. Gheewala, Mukesh Gopalakrishnan, Janak Kansagra, Kushagra Katariya, Gregory M. Koshkarian, Lou L. Lancero, Luis Leon, Bernardo Mendoza, Arthur Menezes, Jitender Munjal, John Pacanowski, Darren F. Peress, Kartik Reddy, Peter H. Spooner, William J. Thomas, Salvatore Tirrito, Ajay Tuli and Gordon Watson.

Pima County Health Department: The Pima County Health Department has awarded eight mini-grants through a new initiative called New Pathways to Health and Well-being for Youth. Each mini-grant proposal is funded for $9,999.

Each mini-grant will focus on improving outcomes for historically marginalized young people.

The grants are to help promote young people’s health, mental health and aspirations.

The eight awardees are: Avenidas Inc., Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Southern Arizona, Groundworks Tucson, Liberty Partnership Community Council, Muslim Community Alliance, PPEP Inc., Amado Youth Center Programs, Southern Arizona Adaptive Sports, Tucson Youth and Peace Alliance.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention funds the grants.

Step Up to Justice Volunteers: Step Up to Justice Volunteers recognized by the Arizona Bar Foundation — Top 50.

Every year, legal services entities across Arizona can nominate candidates for the Top 50 Pro Bono Awards. In 2022, the Arizona Bar Foundation recognized seven Step Up to Justice nominees.

The award recognizes attorneys “for their many hours of service devoted to legal assistance for those who cannot afford an attorney.”

Those awarded are: Paul Bowron, Sylvia Lett, Gary Kraft, Clayton Kramer, Grant Stratton, Karolyn Keller and Tyler Stanton.

Submit items to business@tucson.com; please use ‘Biz Awards’ in the email subject line.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

