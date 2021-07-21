 Skip to main content
Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona
The University of Arizona was ranked No. 93 out of nearly 20,000 global colleges and universities in the annual Center for World University Rankings.

 Ron Medvescek, Arizona Daily Star

University of Arizona: The University of Arizona was ranked No. 93 out of nearly 20,000 global colleges and universities in the annual Center for World University Rankings. The university ranked No. 48 among U.S. institutions and No. 27 among public colleges and universities. This ranking also places the University of Arizona among the top 0.47% of universities worldwide. The university was also given excellent marks in the RUR 2021 World University Rankings, by Round University Rankings, landing at No. 53 in the U.S. and No. 168 globally.

Long Realty: Two Long Realty agents were honored by the Tucson Association of Realtors for 2020.The Committee of the Year award went to TAR’s Finance Committee, chaired by Long Realty’s Rob Hallberg. Hallberg, an associate broker with the company’s Houghton/Southeast/Vail office, was the association’s treasurer for 2020. Sue Brooks, a sales professional with the company’s Foothills office, won TAR’s first Outstanding Service Award, created to recognize a member who has served the association and the industry with distinction. Two other agents shared in the award. Between them, Hallberg and Brooks took home two out of seven awards, in two out of five categories.

— Arizona Daily Star

Submit items to business@tucson.com; please use “Biz Awards” in the email subject line.

