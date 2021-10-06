Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Casino del Sol: Casino del Sol won 14 awards this year in Casino Player Magazine’s 2021 Best of Gaming Awards, the publication’s annual reader survey of the best casinos across the country. Casino del Sol received the most accolades in the Native Southwest region, earning the property the coveted Player’s Choice Award.

Casino del Sol took first place wins in five categories: Favorite Casino Resort to Vacation At, Best Golf Course, Best High Limit Room, Best Bingo and Best Casino Cocktail Service. The casino also took second place in Best Overall Gaming Resort, Best Hotel, Best Pool, Best Spa and Best Comps; and third place in Best Suites, Best Reel Slots, Casino Where You Feel The Luckiest and Best Hotel Lobby.

Marco B. Mercaldo: Marco B. Mercaldo received the Best Lawyers 2022 Lawyer of the Year award for his work in Plaintiffs Medical Malpractice Law in Tucson. Lawyer of the Year is awarded to only one lawyer per region and practice area, making this an outstanding recognition. Mercaldo is also recognized in Southwest Super Lawyers, and LawDragon Top 500 Plaintiff lawyers in America. He is on the National ABOTA Leadership Committee and serves as Vice President of the Tucson chapter of American Board of Trial Advocates. He is a Fellow in the invitation only International Society of Barristers and The American Bar Foundation.