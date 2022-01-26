Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Credit Union Pima Federal Credit Union received the Mountain West Credit Union Association Louise Herring Award. The Philosophy-in-Action Award recognizes a credit union for programs or policies that demonstrate their commitment to the “People-Helping-People” philosophy. This recognition is based on the credit union’s lending, communication and financial education efforts during the pandemic and, specifically, its proactive effort to help members take advantage of the historically low mortgage rates. Additionally, Pima Federal staff member Vanessa Estrada received the 2021 HOPE Award which recognizes an employee “caught in the act” of practicing the credit union philosophy while building member relationships.

Film and Television The University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film and Television is ranked No. 7 among public universities and No. 25 overall on The Wrap’s sixth annual list of the Top 50 Film Schools. The overall ranking is up one spot from last year. The rankings are based on an anonymous poll of more than 1,200 entertainment industry insiders, educators, deans, filmmakers and film pundits, along with experts tasked with evaluating each school. This year, the School of Theatre, Film and Television’s enrollment jumped 42%, and student films completed during the COVID-19 pandemic earned more than 30 invitations from film festivals including BFI Flare: London LGBTIQ+ Film Festival, Palm Springs International ShortFest and the Urbanworld Film Festival in New York. In a first for the school, a student-made film was acquired for national distribution — class of 2020 filmmaker Faye Ruiz’s thesis short “The Lights Are On, No One’s Home.”