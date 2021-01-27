 Skip to main content
Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona
Arizona Innovation Challenge: The Arizona Commerce Authority has named finalists for the 2020 Arizona Innovation Challenge. The AIC is designed to advance innovation and technology commercialization opportunities in Arizona by helping early-stage ventures scale. Tucson-area finalists include Delta Thermal Inc. (clean tech/renewable energy); Sentinel Monitoring Systems Inc. (bio and life sciences); and Sylvan Source Inc. (clean tech/renewable energy) of Green Valley. Companies chosen to join the Arizona Innovation Challenge portfolio will participate in the ACA’s Venture Ready Accelerator, which connects companies with serial entrepreneurs, high-level executives and subject matter experts. Venture Ready helps startups refine their business plans, improve go-to-market execution strategies and increase investor readiness.

TMCOne’s pediatric diabetes education: The TMCOne Pediatric Endocrinology diabetes self-management education service has been awarded recognition from the American Diabetes Association for offering high-quality education to patients. Programs that achieve recognition status have a staff of knowledgeable health professionals who can provide state-of-the-art information about diabetes management. Self-management education is an essential component of treatment as it may help prevent unnecessary hospital admissions and some of the acute and chronic complications of diabetes.

Submit items to business@tucson.com; please use “Biz Awards” in the email subject line.

