Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Arizona Innovation Challenge: The Arizona Commerce Authority has named finalists for the 2020 Arizona Innovation Challenge. The AIC is designed to advance innovation and technology commercialization opportunities in Arizona by helping early-stage ventures scale. Tucson-area finalists include Delta Thermal Inc. (clean tech/renewable energy); Sentinel Monitoring Systems Inc. (bio and life sciences); and Sylvan Source Inc. (clean tech/renewable energy) of Green Valley. Companies chosen to join the Arizona Innovation Challenge portfolio will participate in the ACA’s Venture Ready Accelerator, which connects companies with serial entrepreneurs, high-level executives and subject matter experts. Venture Ready helps startups refine their business plans, improve go-to-market execution strategies and increase investor readiness.
TMCOne’s pediatric diabetes education: The TMCOne Pediatric Endocrinology diabetes self-management education service has been awarded recognition from the American Diabetes Association for offering high-quality education to patients. Programs that achieve recognition status have a staff of knowledgeable health professionals who can provide state-of-the-art information about diabetes management. Self-management education is an essential component of treatment as it may help prevent unnecessary hospital admissions and some of the acute and chronic complications of diabetes.
