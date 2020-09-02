 Skip to main content
Business awards in Southern Arizona
Pima Federal Credit Union: Pima Federal Credit Union is being recognized with the Credit Union National Association’s Diamond Award. Pima Federal won the Email (single or series) Category for it’s on-boarding email efforts. The category recognizes email communications that have added success on their own or to an existing campaign for products/services or are simply informational. Some factors considered are delivery rate, open rate, clickthrough rate, bounce rate and unsubscribe rates, in addition to the return on investment.

R&A CPAs: R&A CPAs has been named a Top 400 Firm for 2020 by Inside Public Accounting. It is the third consecutive year R&A has achieved this distinction. This annual ranking gathers surveys and analytical data from firms across the United States.

BeachFleischman: BeachFleischman has been named to Inside Public Accounting’s list of the Top 200 largest public accounting firms in the U.S. IPA’s annual rankings are based on participating firms’ net revenues and lists BeachFleischman as the 135th largest firm in the United States, up from No. 137 in 2019. BeachFleischman also ranks as Arizona’s largest locally-owned public accounting firm.

Submit items to business@tucson.com; please use “Biz Awards” in the email subject line.

