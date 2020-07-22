Business awards in Southern Arizona

Hughes Federal Credit Union: Hughes Federal Credit Union was named one of Forbes’ “Best-In-State Banks and Credit Unions” in Arizona for the third year in a row, ranking as one of the state’s top five credit unions in the 2020 rankings. Forbes partnered with Statista on an independent survey of more than 25,000 customers about their financial dealings. The banks and credit unions were rated on overall recommendations and satisfaction, as well as trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services and financial advice.
Laurie Lundeen: Laurie Lundeen, an affiliate agent with the Green Valley-Continental office of Coldwell Banker Realty Arizona, has been ranked among the top 1,000 real estate agents and teams in the United States, as announced in the 2020 REAL Trends “The Thousand” report published in The Wall Street Journal. REAL Trends ranked Lundeen No. 70 on the list of the top 250 real estate agents in the U.S. based on achieving 161 closed transaction sides in 2019. Most recently, Lundeen ranked No. 1 based on gross commission income for 2019 among sales associates/representatives throughout Arizona in the Coldwell Banker system.
Interfaith Community Services: Interfaith Community Services was awarded a grant of nearly $400,000 by the Community Foundation of Southern Arizona and The David and Lura Lovell Foundation. The funds will be used to support ICS’ end-of-life programs, including community education on advance care planning.
Friends of Pima Animal Care Center: Friends of PACC, the nonprofit partner to Pima Animal Care Center, has received a grant for general operating support from the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona. The grant comes from CFSA’s COVID-19 Community Support Fund and will help Friends of PACC ensure that PACC has the resources needed to care for pets in need.
