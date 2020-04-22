Business awards in Southern Arizona

- Robson Resort Communities: Robson Resort Communities earned multiple honors at the 2020 annual Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Awards for its commitment to providing quality purchase and ownership experiences.
The national awards program is based on more than 170,000 surveys of recent homebuyers from more than 178 new home builders across the U.S.
Robson’s honors include “Top 10 Finish” awards as a single-division builder for overall purchase and ownership experience, and for builders closing more than 276 homes in the categories of design experience, percentage of sales from referrals and first-year home quality.
- Laurie Lundeen: Coldwell Banker Realty Arizona announced that Laurie Lundeen, an affiliate agent with the company’s Green Valley-Continental office, was recently ranked No. 1 based on gross commission income for 2019 among sales associates/representatives throughout Arizona in the Coldwell Banker system. She was also named to Coldwell Banker Realty’s International Society of Excellence.
- Rescue Me Tucson: Rescue Me Tucson has received a $1,000 grant award from the Humane Society of the United States to help the organization purchase pet kennels and fixtures for a collaborative based pet adoption center for rescues and shelters to use for dog and cat adoptions.
The group is asking for the business community’s help to find temporary free or reduced-cost space of about 1,500 square feet for the center, which will open as soon as conditions allow.
Those with information on space are asked to contact RMT at rescuemetucson@gmail.com.
