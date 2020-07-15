Business awards in Southern Arizona

Better Business Bureau: The Better Business Bureau serving Southern Arizona recognized six organizations with a 2020 Torch Award. The Southern Arizona BBB Torch Awards recognize businesses, nonprofits and entrepreneurs whose practices and related activities exemplify BBB’s mission and principles to ensure the marketplace remains fair and honorable. The awards focused on three categories: Business Ethics, Nonprofit Ethics, and the Spark Award for millennial entrepreneurs. Dynamic Comfort, LLC, AC and Heating received the Business Ethics award for one to five employees. Receiving the Business Ethics award for six to 20 employees was Penguin Air, Plumbing & Electrical. Cornerstone Electrical Contractors took home the Business Ethics award for greater than 20 employees. In the nonprofit ethics category, Cochise Family Advocacy Center was recognized (below $1.5 million in revenue), as was Mariposa Community Health Center, Inc., (above $1.5 million in revenue). Hayes Construction, Inc., won the Spark Award for millennial entrepreneurs. The BBB also honored 12 Torch Awards finalists for their commitment to ethical practices: Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona; Literacy Connects; Marana Schools’ 2340 Foundation; Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona; A-Authentic Garage Door Service Co.- Tucson; S.W.A.T. Glass, Inc.; Air Tropics, LLC; DeMont Family Swim School LLC; Paul Ash Management Company, LLC; West Coast Roofing, LLC; JKaiser Workspaces; and The Divine Sophia, LLC.
University of Arizona: Dr. Khadijah Breathett, assistant professor of medicine in the University of Arizona College of Medicine — Tucson, division of cardiology, was one of five physicians selected to receive a Women as One Escalator Award. Breathett, a member of the UA Sarver Heart Center, is a board-certified advanced heart failure and transplant cardiologist whose research focuses on racial/ethnic and gender disparities in cardiovascular disease. Her most recent research focuses on disproportionately higher rates of cardiovascular disease for American Indians and Alaska Natives.
