Business awards in Southern Arizona

Tucson Airport Authority Fire Department: The Arizona Department of Health Services has certified the Tucson Airport Authority Fire Department as a Premier EMS Agency. Members of TAAFD had to meet standards that include maintaining an electronic patient care report system; a team to review time-sensitive emergencies like opioid overdoses, heart attacks, strokes and major trauma; a commitment to optimize patient care by using data in training, education and policies within the department; and updated information with the Bureau of Automated Online Services.
Better Business Bureau: The Better Business Bureau has named 18 finalists for the 2020 Torch and Spark Awards, which will be celebrated virtually this year. The finalists include businesses, nonprofits and entrepreneurs committed to the highest standards of ethics and trust when dealing with customers, employees and the community. The Torch Award finalists are: Air Tropics LLC; Cochise Family Advocacy Center; Cornerstone Electrical Contractors; DeMont Family Swim School; Dynamic Comfort LLC, AC and Heating; Five Rocks, LLC doing business as A-Authentic Garage Door Service Co.- Tucson; Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona; Literacy Connects; Marana Schools’ 2340 Foundation; Mariposa Community Health Center, Inc.; Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona; Paul Ash Management Company, LLC,; Penguin Air, Plumbing & Electrical; S.W.A.T. Glass; and West Coast Roofing, LLC. The Spark Award finalists are: Hayes Construction, Inc.; JKaiser Workspaces; and, The Divine Sophia LLC.
Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital: Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital received an “A” rating in The Leapfrog Group’s Spring 2020 Safety Score, demonstrating the hospital’s commitment to delivering safe, high-quality patient care. The Leapfrog Group Hospital Safety Score is a rating system designed to give consumers information they can use to make health care decisions for themselves or a loved one. The Leapfrog Group assigns A, B, C, D and F grades to more than 2,600 U.S. hospitals based on their ability to prevent errors, injuries, accidents and infections. St. Joseph’s Hospital is also recognized for its stroke care by the American Heart and Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines -Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award and Stroke Elite Plus distinction.
Submit items to business@tucson.com; please use “Biz Awards” in the email subject line.
