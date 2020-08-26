 Skip to main content
Business awards in Southern Arizona
Long Realty Foothills: Steve Inouye, vice president member of the executive council with Long Realty — Foothills, has been awarded “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals” by RealTrends for 2020. Nearly 14,500 U.S. real estate sales associates from every state are featured in America’s Best. Those ranked are among the top 1.5% of 1.4 million real estate professionals in the country.

Cilantros Bar & Grill and Whisper’s Ranch Holdings LLC: Southern Arizona’s Cilantros Bar & Grill and Whisper’s Ranch Holdings LLC are receiving small-business grants from Verizon. In total, 777 small businesses nationwide received Verizon grants ranging from $5,000 to $10,000 as part of the company’s #PayItForwardLIVE initiative. The grants are meant to help small businesses meet payroll, pay rent and cover additional immediate operational needs.

Clear Core: Clear Core, an Arizona-founded and based financial technology company was nominated for two state-level awards, recognizing innovation and exceptional startups in 2020. Clear Core is in consideration for is the Tucson Metro Chamber’s Copper Cactus Tech Parks Arizona Start Up of the Year.

The criteria for consideration is that the startup demonstrate entrepreneurial spirit, leadership, perseverance, and innovation among other criteria, according to Tucson Metro Chamber’s website. The company is also being considered for Governor’s Celebration of Innovation’s Innovator of the Year — Startup Award.

The ceremony honors technology leaders, innovators, and academics are for their contributions to the Arizona economy and innovation.

Submit items to business@tucson.com; please use “Biz Awards” in the email subject line.

